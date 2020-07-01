All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:10 AM

2098 Fairhaven Circle NE

2098 Fairhaven Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

2098 Fairhaven Cir NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Terrace level of gorgeous Peachtree Hills home---TOTALLY RENOVATED! All new kitchen-cabinets, quartz counters, SS apps, floors, light fixtures, paint. Gutted and new bath with tile to ceiling, wall-hung sink;fixtures, lighting. Bedroom with 2 windows, new floor. 2 brand new slimline HVAC systems, great closet space, washer/dryer stack in kitchen. And listen to this:::::your own driveway with private side entrance and back door access to back yard with brick patio, built-in firepit and level, grassy private yard! Owners live upstairs and have side screened porch and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE have any available units?
2098 Fairhaven Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE have?
Some of 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
2098 Fairhaven Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE offers parking.
Does 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE have a pool?
No, 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2098 Fairhaven Circle NE has units with dishwashers.

