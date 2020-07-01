2098 Fairhaven Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Terrace level of gorgeous Peachtree Hills home---TOTALLY RENOVATED! All new kitchen-cabinets, quartz counters, SS apps, floors, light fixtures, paint. Gutted and new bath with tile to ceiling, wall-hung sink;fixtures, lighting. Bedroom with 2 windows, new floor. 2 brand new slimline HVAC systems, great closet space, washer/dryer stack in kitchen. And listen to this:::::your own driveway with private side entrance and back door access to back yard with brick patio, built-in firepit and level, grassy private yard! Owners live upstairs and have side screened porch and