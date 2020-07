Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Modern Edgewood Rental!! Location, location....Close to Marta, Candler Park, Little 5 Points and more. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan with high-end finishes. Kitchen features large island and Bosch appliances. Spacious master bedroom with modern bath featuring deep soaking tub. Cool rooftop terrace with fireplace and private fenced backyard with detached garage rounds out the magic! Check it out!