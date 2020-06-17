All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2069 Arlington Ave

2069 Arlington Avenue Northeast · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2069 Arlington Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Beautifully updated duplex in prime, central location! Crispy clean and brimming with charming details, you will love this perfect little 2 bedroom gem. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, neutral colors, and lots of large windows throughout, the home provides a welcoming environment full of natural light. Offering the convenience of in-unit washer/dryer as well as INCLUDED water, you can easily cut down on month-to-month hassle and spend more time doing the things you love! Proximity to the BeltLine, shopping, dining, and great schools, the location is an absolute dream. Don't wait! Schedule your showing today before this amazing home disappears!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 Arlington Ave have any available units?
2069 Arlington Ave has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2069 Arlington Ave have?
Some of 2069 Arlington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 Arlington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2069 Arlington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 Arlington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2069 Arlington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2069 Arlington Ave offer parking?
No, 2069 Arlington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2069 Arlington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2069 Arlington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 Arlington Ave have a pool?
No, 2069 Arlington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2069 Arlington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2069 Arlington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 Arlington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2069 Arlington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
