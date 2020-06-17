2069 Arlington Ave

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $300 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Beautifully updated duplex in prime, central location! Crispy clean and brimming with charming details, you will love this perfect little 2 bedroom gem. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, neutral colors, and lots of large windows throughout, the home provides a welcoming environment full of natural light. Offering the convenience of in-unit washer/dryer as well as INCLUDED water, you can easily cut down on month-to-month hassle and spend more time doing the things you love! Proximity to the BeltLine, shopping, dining, and great schools, the location is an absolute dream. Don't wait! Schedule your showing today before this amazing home disappears!