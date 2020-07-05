2056 Hatteras Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 Whittier Mill Village
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1d1c71071 ---- Gorgeous Craftsman style home in Beautiful Swim/Tennis Community just inside I-285! 2-Story Foyer and Hardwoods throughout main floor with in-law suite and full bath! Gourmet Kitchen with Walnut cabinets and Granite Countertops with Breakfast bar open to Spacious Fireside Family room! 4 bedrooms upstairs w/ Media Room! Beautiful Master suite includes Dual Vanities and large Garden tub and Walk-in Closet. Unfinished basement. **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!!! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING WITH STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
