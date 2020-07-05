All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2056 Hatteras Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2056 Hatteras Way
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

2056 Hatteras Way

2056 Hatteras Way NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2056 Hatteras Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Whittier Mill Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
media room
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1d1c71071 ---- Gorgeous Craftsman style home in Beautiful Swim/Tennis Community just inside I-285! 2-Story Foyer and Hardwoods throughout main floor with in-law suite and full bath! Gourmet Kitchen with Walnut cabinets and Granite Countertops with Breakfast bar open to Spacious Fireside Family room! 4 bedrooms upstairs w/ Media Room! Beautiful Master suite includes Dual Vanities and large Garden tub and Walk-in Closet. Unfinished basement. **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!!! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING WITH STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Hatteras Way have any available units?
2056 Hatteras Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2056 Hatteras Way have?
Some of 2056 Hatteras Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2056 Hatteras Way currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Hatteras Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Hatteras Way pet-friendly?
No, 2056 Hatteras Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2056 Hatteras Way offer parking?
No, 2056 Hatteras Way does not offer parking.
Does 2056 Hatteras Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 Hatteras Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Hatteras Way have a pool?
Yes, 2056 Hatteras Way has a pool.
Does 2056 Hatteras Way have accessible units?
No, 2056 Hatteras Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Hatteras Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 Hatteras Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus