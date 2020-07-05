2056 Hatteras Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool media room tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1d1c71071 ---- Gorgeous Craftsman style home in Beautiful Swim/Tennis Community just inside I-285! 2-Story Foyer and Hardwoods throughout main floor with in-law suite and full bath! Gourmet Kitchen with Walnut cabinets and Granite Countertops with Breakfast bar open to Spacious Fireside Family room! 4 bedrooms upstairs w/ Media Room! Beautiful Master suite includes Dual Vanities and large Garden tub and Walk-in Closet. Unfinished basement. **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!!! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING WITH STEPHANIE AT 770-431-4633