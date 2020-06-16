2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Charming bungalow near downtown. Convenient to train stations, eateries and new stadium. Three bedrooms, formal living room, dining room. Hardwood floors throughout!!! Storage building in rear of property



$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee



Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia

If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070

Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia

260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303