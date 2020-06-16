All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW

2022 Georgia Highway 8 · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Georgia Highway 8, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Charming bungalow near downtown. Convenient to train stations, eateries and new stadium. Three bedrooms, formal living room, dining room. Hardwood floors throughout!!! Storage building in rear of property

$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW have any available units?
2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW offer parking?
No, 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW have a pool?
No, 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW have accessible units?
No, 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW does not have units with air conditioning.
