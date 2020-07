Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Updated & spacious, this fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome will rent fast! Granite counters and tiled backsplash in kitchen. Master on main with separate shower and bath. 2 very spacious bedrooms upstairs with huge secondary bath. Can't beat the price nor the location so call to see today! Walk to all your favorite shops, restaurants and Georgia Tech. You will not be disappointed!!