201 5th Street Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome Home!! Stunning 3BR/3.5BA in Midtown!!!



Features gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters in kitchen, SS appliances, cozy fireplace in family room, spacious rooms and baths, open floor plan and private upper patio with view of the ATL skyline! All bedrooms are private suites perfect for roommates. Near Georgia St.! Walking distance to bars and restaurants and night clubs.



A $50 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.