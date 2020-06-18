All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

201 5th Street Northeast

201 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

201 5th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome Home!! Stunning 3BR/3.5BA in Midtown!!!

Features gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters in kitchen, SS appliances, cozy fireplace in family room, spacious rooms and baths, open floor plan and private upper patio with view of the ATL skyline! All bedrooms are private suites perfect for roommates. Near Georgia St.! Walking distance to bars and restaurants and night clubs.

A $50 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 5th Street Northeast have any available units?
201 5th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 5th Street Northeast have?
Some of 201 5th Street Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 5th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
201 5th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 5th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 201 5th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 201 5th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 201 5th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 201 5th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 5th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 5th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 201 5th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 201 5th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 201 5th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 201 5th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 5th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

