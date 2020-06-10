200 Walker St # C

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

The finest luxury loft in Castleberry - expansive 3-level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. This industrial loft includes a private roof deck with panoramic views of the Atlanta skyline & the nearby Mercedes Benz Stadium. Located in historic Castleberry Hill, this conversion mixes the best of old & modern luxury, & boasts original maple floors, old forest beams & exposed brick walls. 2 parking spots are included in the building's private garage. There is a SONOS entertainment package with surround sound throughout the house (note cable TV, wifi, & washer / dryer included).