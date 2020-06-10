All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

200 Walker St # C

200 Walker St SW · (806) 438-9609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 3240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
The finest luxury loft in Castleberry - expansive 3-level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath. This industrial loft includes a private roof deck with panoramic views of the Atlanta skyline & the nearby Mercedes Benz Stadium. Located in historic Castleberry Hill, this conversion mixes the best of old & modern luxury, & boasts original maple floors, old forest beams & exposed brick walls. 2 parking spots are included in the building's private garage. There is a SONOS entertainment package with surround sound throughout the house (note cable TV, wifi, & washer / dryer included).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Walker St # C have any available units?
200 Walker St # C has a unit available for $5,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Walker St # C have?
Some of 200 Walker St # C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Walker St # C currently offering any rent specials?
200 Walker St # C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Walker St # C pet-friendly?
No, 200 Walker St # C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 200 Walker St # C offer parking?
Yes, 200 Walker St # C does offer parking.
Does 200 Walker St # C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Walker St # C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Walker St # C have a pool?
No, 200 Walker St # C does not have a pool.
Does 200 Walker St # C have accessible units?
No, 200 Walker St # C does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Walker St # C have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Walker St # C does not have units with dishwashers.
