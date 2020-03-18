1999 Pryor Road SW

Amenities

Property Amenities parking media room

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE - Large Open-Space with 50+ Parking. Building consists of one large open room along with office space, kitchen and bathrooms. Additionally there is a spacious outdoor covered shed adjacent to the building Across from EUE/Screen Gems Movie Studio and Lakewood Amphitheater. Nearby interstate access and in-town residential development. Ideal for workshop, warehouse, or church. Looking for a tenant with a provable history of business and cash flow. Please include how you plan to use the building along with your interest or questions.