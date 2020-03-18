All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

1999 Pryor Road SW

1999 Pryor Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1999 Pryor Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

parking
fireplace
media room
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
media room
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FOR LEASE - Large Open-Space with 50+ Parking. Building consists of one large open room along with office space, kitchen and bathrooms. Additionally there is a spacious outdoor covered shed adjacent to the building Across from EUE/Screen Gems Movie Studio and Lakewood Amphitheater. Nearby interstate access and in-town residential development. Ideal for workshop, warehouse, or church. Looking for a tenant with a provable history of business and cash flow. Please include how you plan to use the building along with your interest or questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1999 Pryor Road SW have any available units?
1999 Pryor Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1999 Pryor Road SW have?
Some of 1999 Pryor Road SW's amenities include parking, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1999 Pryor Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1999 Pryor Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1999 Pryor Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1999 Pryor Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1999 Pryor Road SW offer parking?
Yes, 1999 Pryor Road SW offers parking.
Does 1999 Pryor Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1999 Pryor Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1999 Pryor Road SW have a pool?
No, 1999 Pryor Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 1999 Pryor Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1999 Pryor Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1999 Pryor Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1999 Pryor Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
