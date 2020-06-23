All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:45 AM

1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd,

1989 Cheshire Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1989 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
yoga
Im moving out of state next week and have a lease until June 29(5 more months) for a beautiful NEW place in Morningside. 10 Minutes to Virginia Highlands and 10 minutes to Buckhead! Looking for somewhere to take it over!!! (You must be approved by apartment complex).

Its a 1 bed 1 bath, floor 4, 750 sqft with a balcony.

I got a great deal on rent since I was one of the first ones to join the complex!

My rent is $1461 (including valet/pest)

Rent for this place now is $1,581-1,600!

Amenities include:

A pool

Awesome gym with weights, trx, boxing bag, bikes, area for yoga. etc

Doggy wash station/DOG-FRIENDLY

Rooftop with grill

All-day Starbucks coffee/snacks

Huge walk-in closet

In unit energy-efficient washer and dryer

let me know if you have any questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, have any available units?
1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, have?
Some of 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, currently offering any rent specials?
1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, pet-friendly?
Yes, 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, is pet friendly.
Does 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, offer parking?
No, 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, does not offer parking.
Does 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, have a pool?
Yes, 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, has a pool.
Does 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, have accessible units?
No, 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, does not have accessible units.
Does 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, have units with dishwashers?
No, 1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd, does not have units with dishwashers.
