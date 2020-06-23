1989 Cheshire Bridge Rd,

Amenities
Im moving out of state next week and have a lease until June 29(5 more months) for a beautiful NEW place in Morningside. 10 Minutes to Virginia Highlands and 10 minutes to Buckhead! Looking for somewhere to take it over!!! (You must be approved by apartment complex).
Its a 1 bed 1 bath, floor 4, 750 sqft with a balcony.
I got a great deal on rent since I was one of the first ones to join the complex!
My rent is $1461 (including valet/pest)
Rent for this place now is $1,581-1,600!
Amenities include:
A pool
Awesome gym with weights, trx, boxing bag, bikes, area for yoga. etc
Doggy wash station/DOG-FRIENDLY
Rooftop with grill
All-day Starbucks coffee/snacks
Huge walk-in closet
In unit energy-efficient washer and dryer
let me know if you have any questions!