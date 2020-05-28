All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW

1982 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1982 Tiger Flowers Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Dixie Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
**Please DO NOT disturb current occupants**

Get properties like this one through the Landis Homeownership Program. Rent for up to 12 months while we get you ready for a mortgage. As soon as you are qualified, buy the home back and become a homeowner. Lease Terms Landis Homeownership Program

https://go.landis.com/1GR740

Compare this to other smaller homes on the same street and you will see what a great bargain this home is. Gorgeous newer construction in the desirable Dixie Hills neighborhood. Enjoy in town living just a short walk from Anderson Park. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath turnkey home features new stainless appliances, granite countertops, main level hardwood floors,new paint, and professionally landscaped lot. Enjoy the large and luxurious master bed/bath with private access to your own expansive deck. Other bedrooms are large with modern bathrooms. Basement is partially finished with plenty of space to add a media room or additional bedroom. Home Waranty to be included for first time buyers!

(RLNE5252920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW have any available units?
1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW have?
Some of 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW is pet friendly.
Does 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW offer parking?
Yes, 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW offers parking.
Does 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW have a pool?
No, 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1982 Tiger Flowers Dr NW has units with dishwashers.
