198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace media room

Come HOME to an UNBEATABLE location! Beautiful, spacious unit in the historic Massellton with loads of charm, natural light, & TWO large outdoor living spaces! Your front balcony overlooks the lush courtyard while the back features more privacy & skyline views of Midtown. Also spacious on the interior with full size living & dining rooms! Just seconds from everything Midtown has to offer: Fox Theater, Piedmont Park, practically next to Mary Mac's, & Torched Hop is across the street! This one wont last long! Lease includes parking, water, fast internet, & basic cable!