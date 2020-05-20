All apartments in Atlanta
198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

198 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

198 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
internet access
media room
Come HOME to an UNBEATABLE location! Beautiful, spacious unit in the historic Massellton with loads of charm, natural light, & TWO large outdoor living spaces! Your front balcony overlooks the lush courtyard while the back features more privacy & skyline views of Midtown. Also spacious on the interior with full size living & dining rooms! Just seconds from everything Midtown has to offer: Fox Theater, Piedmont Park, practically next to Mary Mac's, & Torched Hop is across the street! This one wont last long! Lease includes parking, water, fast internet, & basic cable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have any available units?
198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have?
Some of 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 198 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
