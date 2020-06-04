1970 Rena Cir

Amenities

Nestled in the Baker Hills Community, this All Brick 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home including Carport & Full Unfinished Basement, offers peace and serenity while still close to both I-285 and I-20. Freshly painted with Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors,Tile Floor in Kitchen and black appliances. Sunny Living Room and Dining Room,with Paneled Office/Den off Kitchen. Step out Kitchen Door into a Huge Private Private Fenced in Backyard ideal for having Cooking out or playing Ball. This is a must see and it will not last long. Hurry!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1955



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1040

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.