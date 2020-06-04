All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1970 Rena Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1970 Rena Cir
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1970 Rena Cir

1970 Rena Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1970 Rena Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Campbellton Road

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Nestled in the Baker Hills Community, this All Brick 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home including Carport & Full Unfinished Basement, offers peace and serenity while still close to both I-285 and I-20. Freshly painted with Neutral Paint Colors, Hardwood Floors,Tile Floor in Kitchen and black appliances. Sunny Living Room and Dining Room,with Paneled Office/Den off Kitchen. Step out Kitchen Door into a Huge Private Private Fenced in Backyard ideal for having Cooking out or playing Ball. This is a must see and it will not last long. Hurry!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1955

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1040
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1970 Rena Cir have any available units?
1970 Rena Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1970 Rena Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1970 Rena Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1970 Rena Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1970 Rena Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1970 Rena Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1970 Rena Cir offers parking.
Does 1970 Rena Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1970 Rena Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1970 Rena Cir have a pool?
No, 1970 Rena Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1970 Rena Cir have accessible units?
No, 1970 Rena Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1970 Rena Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1970 Rena Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1970 Rena Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1970 Rena Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus