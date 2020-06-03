All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1955 East Avenue NW A

1955 East Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1955 East Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1955 East Avenue NW A
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3

Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 3

Roomy duplex with hardwood flooring, huge master suite, large bedrooms and more!!! This home is close to everything Atlanta has to offer and features a large kitchen and dining room, 3 full bathrooms, nice sized living room and a deck. The parking pad will accommodate several vehicles. This home will go fast! Call today!!!
Great restaurants nearby include: Bacchanalia, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, The Olympic Flame Restaurant, Do Restaurant, Nuevo Laredo Cantina, JCT. Kitchen & Bar and Ormsby's.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power
Water: Included with rent

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

In addition to monthly rent, there will also be a $24 fee to cover trash collection.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 East Avenue NW A have any available units?
1955 East Avenue NW A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 East Avenue NW A have?
Some of 1955 East Avenue NW A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 East Avenue NW A currently offering any rent specials?
1955 East Avenue NW A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 East Avenue NW A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 East Avenue NW A is pet friendly.
Does 1955 East Avenue NW A offer parking?
Yes, 1955 East Avenue NW A does offer parking.
Does 1955 East Avenue NW A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 East Avenue NW A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 East Avenue NW A have a pool?
No, 1955 East Avenue NW A does not have a pool.
Does 1955 East Avenue NW A have accessible units?
No, 1955 East Avenue NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 East Avenue NW A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 East Avenue NW A has units with dishwashers.
