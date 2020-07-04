1950 Howell Mill Rd

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Looking for someone to take over my lease starting mid-november. My lease runs through November 7th, 2019, but youd be taking over my lease so youll be able to extend/renew if youd like. Current rent is $1,107 per month with about $70 per month of water, electricity, and utilities. Security deposit is $750.



The apartment is located on the top floor with skyline views from your floor-to-ceiling windows. Im moving out of state but have absolutely loved living here, the space is nice and open, all the amenities are pretty brand new, and the staff are incredibly kind and responsive. Currently similar studios in my building are going for around $1,400, so youll be able to lock in a much lower rate!