Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1950 Howell Mill Rd

1950 Howell Mill Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1950 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Wildwood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for someone to take over my lease starting mid-november. My lease runs through November 7th, 2019, but youd be taking over my lease so youll be able to extend/renew if youd like. Current rent is $1,107 per month with about $70 per month of water, electricity, and utilities. Security deposit is $750.

The apartment is located on the top floor with skyline views from your floor-to-ceiling windows. Im moving out of state but have absolutely loved living here, the space is nice and open, all the amenities are pretty brand new, and the staff are incredibly kind and responsive. Currently similar studios in my building are going for around $1,400, so youll be able to lock in a much lower rate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1950 Howell Mill Rd have any available units?
1950 Howell Mill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1950 Howell Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1950 Howell Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1950 Howell Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1950 Howell Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1950 Howell Mill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1950 Howell Mill Rd offers parking.
Does 1950 Howell Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1950 Howell Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1950 Howell Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 1950 Howell Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1950 Howell Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1950 Howell Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1950 Howell Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1950 Howell Mill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1950 Howell Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1950 Howell Mill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

