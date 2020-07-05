All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1930 SE Phillips

1930 Phillips Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Phillips Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Thomasville Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home is in good condition with hardwood floors throughout. Homes has separate living, dining, laundry and breakfast area. Currently tenant occupied. Home is a 4 sided brick home with a very large level lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

