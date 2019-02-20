All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1923 Kings Cross NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1923 Kings Cross NW
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

1923 Kings Cross NW

1923 Kings Cross NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Bolton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1923 Kings Cross NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction home nestled in the Westside Station with walkability to the neighborhood pool, clubhouse, park, shopping, dining, & Westside Path system. This barely lived-in oasis features an open concept first floor with oversized Chef’s kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Large upstairs master retreat boasts dual master closets & custom closet systems. The master bath features an extra large shower complete with 4 custom shower heads & the U by Moen system, making a personalized shower only a touch away. On the same level are 2 additional suites, upstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Kings Cross NW have any available units?
1923 Kings Cross NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 Kings Cross NW have?
Some of 1923 Kings Cross NW's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 Kings Cross NW currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Kings Cross NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Kings Cross NW pet-friendly?
No, 1923 Kings Cross NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1923 Kings Cross NW offer parking?
Yes, 1923 Kings Cross NW offers parking.
Does 1923 Kings Cross NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Kings Cross NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Kings Cross NW have a pool?
Yes, 1923 Kings Cross NW has a pool.
Does 1923 Kings Cross NW have accessible units?
No, 1923 Kings Cross NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Kings Cross NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 Kings Cross NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus