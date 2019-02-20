1923 Kings Cross NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful new construction home nestled in the Westside Station with walkability to the neighborhood pool, clubhouse, park, shopping, dining, & Westside Path system. This barely lived-in oasis features an open concept first floor with oversized Chef’s kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Large upstairs master retreat boasts dual master closets & custom closet systems. The master bath features an extra large shower complete with 4 custom shower heads & the U by Moen system, making a personalized shower only a touch away. On the same level are 2 additional suites, upstairs