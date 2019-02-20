1923 Kings Cross NW

Amenities
Beautiful new construction home nestled in the Westside Station with walkability to the neighborhood pool, clubhouse, park, shopping, dining, & Westside Path system. This barely lived-in oasis features an open concept first floor with oversized Chef’s kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Large upstairs master retreat boasts dual master closets & custom closet systems. The master bath features an extra large shower complete with 4 custom shower heads & the U by Moen system, making a personalized shower only a touch away. On the same level are 2 additional suites, upstairs