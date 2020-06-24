All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1911 La Dawn Lane NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM

1911 La Dawn Lane NW

1911 La Dawn Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1911 La Dawn Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental in FABULOUS WEST MIDTOWN LOCATION! Great home that is more than move in ready and checks off all the boxes. GARAGE makes parking a breeze. Fenced yard in back and front make for some great curb appeal. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Good sized bedrooms. You don't wanna miss out on this great opportunity! The location can NOT be beat! NEAR SHOPPING AND THE BELTLINE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 La Dawn Lane NW have any available units?
1911 La Dawn Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 La Dawn Lane NW have?
Some of 1911 La Dawn Lane NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 La Dawn Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
1911 La Dawn Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 La Dawn Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 1911 La Dawn Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1911 La Dawn Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 1911 La Dawn Lane NW offers parking.
Does 1911 La Dawn Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 La Dawn Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 La Dawn Lane NW have a pool?
No, 1911 La Dawn Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 1911 La Dawn Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 1911 La Dawn Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 La Dawn Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 La Dawn Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
