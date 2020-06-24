1911 La Dawn Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

Rental in FABULOUS WEST MIDTOWN LOCATION! Great home that is more than move in ready and checks off all the boxes. GARAGE makes parking a breeze. Fenced yard in back and front make for some great curb appeal. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Good sized bedrooms. You don't wanna miss out on this great opportunity! The location can NOT be beat! NEAR SHOPPING AND THE BELTLINE!