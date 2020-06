Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking tennis court

This beautiful stone brick home is located in Westview within walking distance to the Beltline, McGhee Tennis Center, and White Golf Course. Home features hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, formal dining room, screened-in sunroom, large gated backyard and covered parking. Home is freshly painted and has stainless steel appliances. Hurry as this won't last long!