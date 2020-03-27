All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 188 Clay St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
188 Clay St SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 11:39 PM

188 Clay St SE

188 Clay Street Southeast · (404) 973-2760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

188 Clay Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
community garden
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
188 Clay St, SE
Atlanta, GA 30317

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 2

We are excited to present this beautiful Kirkwood bungalow. When you rent a Kirkwood home, you get so much more! Just a short walk from Kirkwood Urban Forest and Community Garden, as well as Coan Park, this home is centrally located and is just minutes from Atlanta fine dining and attractions, Midtown, Emory, Marta and City of Decatur. With hardwood flooring throughout, a huge deck overlooking the private backyard, and an open floor plan, you will be pleased to show off your new home! The kitchen has upscale wood cabinets, granite counters and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining room. The living room and bedrooms are spacious. The master bathroom has a gorgeous tiled shower and glass sink. Keep your eyes open for all this area offers throughout the year!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: City Of Atlanta
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power Water

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Clay St SE have any available units?
188 Clay St SE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 Clay St SE have?
Some of 188 Clay St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Clay St SE currently offering any rent specials?
188 Clay St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Clay St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Clay St SE is pet friendly.
Does 188 Clay St SE offer parking?
No, 188 Clay St SE does not offer parking.
Does 188 Clay St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Clay St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Clay St SE have a pool?
No, 188 Clay St SE does not have a pool.
Does 188 Clay St SE have accessible units?
No, 188 Clay St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Clay St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Clay St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 188 Clay St SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity