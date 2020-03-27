Amenities

188 Clay St, SE

Atlanta, GA 30317



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2



We are excited to present this beautiful Kirkwood bungalow. When you rent a Kirkwood home, you get so much more! Just a short walk from Kirkwood Urban Forest and Community Garden, as well as Coan Park, this home is centrally located and is just minutes from Atlanta fine dining and attractions, Midtown, Emory, Marta and City of Decatur. With hardwood flooring throughout, a huge deck overlooking the private backyard, and an open floor plan, you will be pleased to show off your new home! The kitchen has upscale wood cabinets, granite counters and a breakfast bar that opens to the dining room. The living room and bedrooms are spacious. The master bathroom has a gorgeous tiled shower and glass sink. Keep your eyes open for all this area offers throughout the year!



We accommodate self showings and no contact leasing for social distancing.



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: City Of Atlanta

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power Water



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.