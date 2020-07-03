1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5

1845 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324 Piedmont Heights
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Terrace level unit with OFF STREET PARKING AND UTILITIES INCLUDED. - Terrace level unit with OFF STREET PARKING AND ALL UTILITIES PAID. Fresh Paint and updated flooring. Large open bedroom. Updated bathroom.Open Kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove. Separate dining area. Washer & Dryer. Stepless entry directly from parking area and access to large garden and patio area. Located at the corner of Monroe and Rock Springs. Walk to Ansley Mall and Piedmont Park.
(RLNE5334595)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
