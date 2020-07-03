All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5

1845 Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Piedmont Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1845 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Piedmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Terrace level unit with OFF STREET PARKING AND UTILITIES INCLUDED. - Terrace level unit with OFF STREET PARKING AND ALL UTILITIES PAID. Fresh Paint and updated flooring. Large open bedroom. Updated bathroom.Open Kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove. Separate dining area. Washer & Dryer. Stepless entry directly from parking area and access to large garden and patio area. Located at the corner of Monroe and Rock Springs. Walk to Ansley Mall and Piedmont Park.

(RLNE5334595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 have any available units?
1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 have?
Some of 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 offers parking.
Does 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 have a pool?
No, 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 have accessible units?
No, 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus