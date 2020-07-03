1845 Monroe Drive NE Apt. #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Terrace level unit with OFF STREET PARKING AND UTILITIES INCLUDED. - Terrace level unit with OFF STREET PARKING AND ALL UTILITIES PAID. Fresh Paint and updated flooring. Large open bedroom. Updated bathroom.Open Kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove. Separate dining area. Washer & Dryer. Stepless entry directly from parking area and access to large garden and patio area. Located at the corner of Monroe and Rock Springs. Walk to Ansley Mall and Piedmont Park.



(RLNE5334595)