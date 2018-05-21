All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1841 Mclendon Avenue NE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

1841 Mclendon Avenue NE

1841 Mclendon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1841 Mclendon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located across from Lake Claire park, this home has been impeccably renovated.Entertain in the large dining room opening into a chef's kitchen w/ a 48" wolf stove & large island.Enjoy the light filled, spacious living room looking out onto the back deck into the landscaped yard.Two of the main level bedrooms are currently used as offices while the 3rd bedroom on the main level is sectioned off as an in-law suit.Located upstairs is a jack&jill, open loft area& a Master Suite w/ a walk in closet.This home is close to everything and one of the larger homes in Lake Claire.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE have any available units?
1841 Mclendon Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE have?
Some of 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Mclendon Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 Mclendon Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus