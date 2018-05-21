1841 Mclendon Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located across from Lake Claire park, this home has been impeccably renovated.Entertain in the large dining room opening into a chef's kitchen w/ a 48" wolf stove & large island.Enjoy the light filled, spacious living room looking out onto the back deck into the landscaped yard.Two of the main level bedrooms are currently used as offices while the 3rd bedroom on the main level is sectioned off as an in-law suit.Located upstairs is a jack&jill, open loft area& a Master Suite w/ a walk in closet.This home is close to everything and one of the larger homes in Lake Claire.