1833 N Rock Springs Road North East

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This open concept home is located in a desirable neighborhood and highly coveted Morningside Elementary School district. Located near Emory, GA State, GA Tech and walking distance to nearby restaurants and grocery stores. Hardwood flooring in the kitchen, dining area, family room and the living room. Open & bright living room with fireplace overlooks private, large back deck & partially fenced yard. Kitchen has plenty of counter space & cabinetry with island. Separate formal dining space is perfect for family dinners or entertaining guests. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room upstairs. Garage and ample room for off street parking. Gas powered generator that automatically starts in case of power shortage, active pest control and mosquito services included, automated irrigation. Don't miss out on seeing this home! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour. Move in ready July 15th.