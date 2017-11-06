All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1833 N Rock Springs Road North East
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:34 PM

1833 N Rock Springs Road North East

1833 N Rock Springs Rd NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1833 N Rock Springs Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This open concept home is located in a desirable neighborhood and highly coveted Morningside Elementary School district. Located near Emory, GA State, GA Tech and walking distance to nearby restaurants and grocery stores. Hardwood flooring in the kitchen, dining area, family room and the living room. Open & bright living room with fireplace overlooks private, large back deck & partially fenced yard. Kitchen has plenty of counter space & cabinetry with island. Separate formal dining space is perfect for family dinners or entertaining guests. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room upstairs. Garage and ample room for off street parking. Gas powered generator that automatically starts in case of power shortage, active pest control and mosquito services included, automated irrigation. Don't miss out on seeing this home! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour. Move in ready July 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East have any available units?
1833 N Rock Springs Road North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East have?
Some of 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East currently offering any rent specials?
1833 N Rock Springs Road North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East pet-friendly?
No, 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East offer parking?
Yes, 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East offers parking.
Does 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East have a pool?
No, 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East does not have a pool.
Does 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East have accessible units?
No, 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 N Rock Springs Road North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Aster Buckhead
2900 Pharr Court South NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Bass Lofts
1080 Euclid Ave Ne
Atlanta, GA 30307
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus