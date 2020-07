Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage trash valet cats allowed accessible hot tub internet access media room

THE GOOD LIFE. FROM START TO FINISH.



The scene is Atlanta’s thriving Westside, the vanguard of shopping and dining, inspired energy and industrial rebirth. The look is classic cottage and private retreat, as tasteful and welcoming as you could ask for. The feel is brilliantly modern, with wide-open interiors that let you craft your surroundings to whatever best expresses your heart and mind. With an awesome array of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments, you're sure to find whatever best suits your lifestyle. Choose from our 13 different layouts ranging from 716 to 1881 square feet.



With a location just off Howell Mill Road, an apartment at 1824 Defoor puts you in immediate proximity to Westside Provisions District – and everything this amazing area has to offer.