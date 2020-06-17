All apartments in Atlanta
1792 Devon Drive South West
1792 Devon Drive South West

1792 Devon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1792 Devon Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311
Southwest Atlanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Donât miss this move-in ready 2-Story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Renovated townhome located in a lovely, secure gated community! The first floor has an open floor plan with living room/dining room combo w/ fireplace(decorative only). Laminate wood flooring throughout. Open kitchen with stained countertops appliances and breakfast bar. Top floor features a spacious Master Bedroom and Full bath w/ garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 full bath in hall. Washer and dryer included! Addison At Cascade is a quiet community in the city of Atlanta with a MARTA bus stop right outside the entrance gate and is convenient to Downtown, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Camp Creek shopping center, Greenbriar shopping mall, and I-285. Please call to schedule a viewing today! 404-609-1929. Agent- Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1792 Devon Drive South West have any available units?
1792 Devon Drive South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1792 Devon Drive South West have?
Some of 1792 Devon Drive South West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1792 Devon Drive South West currently offering any rent specials?
1792 Devon Drive South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1792 Devon Drive South West pet-friendly?
No, 1792 Devon Drive South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1792 Devon Drive South West offer parking?
No, 1792 Devon Drive South West does not offer parking.
Does 1792 Devon Drive South West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1792 Devon Drive South West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1792 Devon Drive South West have a pool?
Yes, 1792 Devon Drive South West has a pool.
Does 1792 Devon Drive South West have accessible units?
No, 1792 Devon Drive South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1792 Devon Drive South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1792 Devon Drive South West does not have units with dishwashers.

