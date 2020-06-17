1792 Devon Drive South West

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

Donât miss this move-in ready 2-Story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Renovated townhome located in a lovely, secure gated community! The first floor has an open floor plan with living room/dining room combo w/ fireplace(decorative only). Laminate wood flooring throughout. Open kitchen with stained countertops appliances and breakfast bar. Top floor features a spacious Master Bedroom and Full bath w/ garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 full bath in hall. Washer and dryer included! Addison At Cascade is a quiet community in the city of Atlanta with a MARTA bus stop right outside the entrance gate and is convenient to Downtown, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, Camp Creek shopping center, Greenbriar shopping mall, and I-285. Please call to schedule a viewing today! 404-609-1929. Agent- Arvis Sullivan