All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1783 Maple Walk Cir SW
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:25 PM

1783 Maple Walk Cir SW

1783 Maple Walk Cir SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1783 Maple Walk Cir SW, Atlanta, GA 30315
Betmar Lavilla

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2. 5 Bath in a well kept community. Open floor plan on first level with hardwood floors. Family room has fireplace. Kitchen appointed with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet. Located at the intersection of SE and SW Atlanta, the home is conveniently located within a 10 min car ride of 4 MARTA Stations. Yard is kept up by the community. Private garage parking for 1 vehicle and driveway fits another vehicle. Washer/Dryer connection available.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=3jsFCjTUxa&env=production

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW have any available units?
1783 Maple Walk Cir SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW have?
Some of 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW currently offering any rent specials?
1783 Maple Walk Cir SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW pet-friendly?
No, 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW offer parking?
Yes, 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW offers parking.
Does 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW have a pool?
No, 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW does not have a pool.
Does 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW have accessible units?
No, 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1783 Maple Walk Cir SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus