1783 Maple Walk Cir SW

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom/ 2. 5 Bath in a well kept community. Open floor plan on first level with hardwood floors. Family room has fireplace. Kitchen appointed with stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large master bedroom and bathroom with walk-in closet. Located at the intersection of SE and SW Atlanta, the home is conveniently located within a 10 min car ride of 4 MARTA Stations. Yard is kept up by the community. Private garage parking for 1 vehicle and driveway fits another vehicle. Washer/Dryer connection available.



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=3jsFCjTUxa&env=production