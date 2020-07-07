All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

1776 SE Piper Cir

1776 Piper Cir SE · No Longer Available
Location

1776 Piper Cir SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
If you are a pet lover or gardener - this home is for you! Renovated, 4-side brick ranch on a partial basement is in a terrific location, offering a separate living room and dining room. Covered porch. Open kitchen floor plan with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is beautiful sunroom with fireplace and views of your private backyard that sits on 0.7 acres. The backyard also has a working green house, courtyard and clothesline to hang dry your laundry. Laundry area is in the partial basement. This home is on a quiet street, away from traffic. *Please note that the Barn on property in the backyard is not available for use with this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 SE Piper Cir have any available units?
1776 SE Piper Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1776 SE Piper Cir have?
Some of 1776 SE Piper Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 SE Piper Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1776 SE Piper Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 SE Piper Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1776 SE Piper Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1776 SE Piper Cir offer parking?
No, 1776 SE Piper Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1776 SE Piper Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1776 SE Piper Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 SE Piper Cir have a pool?
No, 1776 SE Piper Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1776 SE Piper Cir have accessible units?
No, 1776 SE Piper Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 SE Piper Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1776 SE Piper Cir has units with dishwashers.

