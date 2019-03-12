All apartments in Atlanta
1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest

Location

1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Underwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom Craftsmen! Large open floor plan with a graciously sized kitchen. Relax in the master suite with the well done bathroom and relax on the private balcony off of the master! Another bedroom suite is featured on the main level!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1774 Ridgeway Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
