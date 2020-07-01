176 Barone Place NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Available immediately. Amazing newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath condo. Kitchen and bath features all that is trending in tile, cabinetry, lighting, fresh paint, Nest brand thermostat, new blinds and brand new dark SS appliances. Hardwoods throughout, large sunroom and spacious living area with open to Dining and Kitchen. Perfect Roommate Floorplan, Master with walk-in closet, 2 storage closets in hall and much more! This gated community offers a clubhouse, golf, pool, tennis and security.

Small pets considered. Non-smoking. No housing vouchers accepted. 12 month min.