1750 Commerce Dr Nw Unit: B5

Amenities
Rent:$1,659 - $2,251
Deposit:$250.00
* Pricing Subject to Lease Term Availability
Apartments
Expansive 10 Ceilings with Crown Molding
Full Size Washer and Dryer in Every Home
High Speed Internet Access
Ceiling Fans in Living Room and Bedroom
Granite Preparation Island with Pendant Lighting
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Built-In Microwave
Over-Sized Soaking Tubs
Extravagant Walk-In Closets
A Range of Spacious One and Two Bedroom Floor Plans
Community
Covered Parking Deck
Interior Hallways with Elevator Access
Clubhouse with Full Kitchen and Coffee Bar
Billiard and Game Room with Wi-Fi Access and TV Seating Area
24 Hour Fitness Center
Sparkling Pool with Grilling Area
Serene Courtyard with Relaxing Fountain
Community Conference Room
Walk to Retail and Dining