All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1745 Emerald Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1745 Emerald Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1745 Emerald Avenue

1745 Emerald Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1745 Emerald Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1745 Emerald Avenue Available 10/18/19 Lovely Ranch Style Home located near Downtown Atlanta-Historic West End Neighborhood! - The property is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath.
Nice oak wood floors.
Gas and electric.
The home has a large dinning area and a renovated bathroom.
Large yard space.

The property is on a self viewing system.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/156134.

**There is a $75 application fee. The security deposit will be based on your application and can equal up to one month's rent. All utilities would be set up and paid directly to the providers by the tenant.**

(RLNE1866410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Emerald Avenue have any available units?
1745 Emerald Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1745 Emerald Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Emerald Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Emerald Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1745 Emerald Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1745 Emerald Avenue offer parking?
No, 1745 Emerald Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1745 Emerald Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Emerald Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Emerald Avenue have a pool?
No, 1745 Emerald Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Emerald Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1745 Emerald Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Emerald Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Emerald Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 Emerald Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 Emerald Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus