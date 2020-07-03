Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

1745 Emerald Avenue Available 10/18/19 Lovely Ranch Style Home located near Downtown Atlanta-Historic West End Neighborhood! - The property is a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath.

Nice oak wood floors.

Gas and electric.

The home has a large dinning area and a renovated bathroom.

Large yard space.



The property is on a self viewing system.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/156134.



**There is a $75 application fee. The security deposit will be based on your application and can equal up to one month's rent. All utilities would be set up and paid directly to the providers by the tenant.**



(RLNE1866410)