All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1736 Monroe Drive #100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1736 Monroe Drive #100
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1736 Monroe Drive #100

1736 Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Piedmont Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1736 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Piedmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
1736 Monroe Drive #100 Available 07/02/20 Updated Piedmont Heights apartment - Large 1,150 sf lower unit 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom in Piedmont Heights duplex, open and spacious, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, washer & dryer in unit, screened front porch that opens to fenced front yard with grill, and plenty of off-street parking. Hardwood Floors throughout. Newly updated bathroom. Walking distance to Piedmont Park, The Beltline, Ansley Mall, and countless shops & restaurants. Easy access to highway.
Rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and pest control.

Available July 2, 2020
Pets ok with additional non refundable pet fee.

(RLNE5795286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Monroe Drive #100 have any available units?
1736 Monroe Drive #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 Monroe Drive #100 have?
Some of 1736 Monroe Drive #100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Monroe Drive #100 currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Monroe Drive #100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Monroe Drive #100 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 Monroe Drive #100 is pet friendly.
Does 1736 Monroe Drive #100 offer parking?
Yes, 1736 Monroe Drive #100 offers parking.
Does 1736 Monroe Drive #100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 Monroe Drive #100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Monroe Drive #100 have a pool?
No, 1736 Monroe Drive #100 does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Monroe Drive #100 have accessible units?
No, 1736 Monroe Drive #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Monroe Drive #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 Monroe Drive #100 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Montage Embry Hills
1000 Montage Way
Atlanta, GA 30341
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Modera Buckhead
3005 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus