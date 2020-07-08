Amenities

1736 Monroe Drive #100 Available 07/02/20 Updated Piedmont Heights apartment - Large 1,150 sf lower unit 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom in Piedmont Heights duplex, open and spacious, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, washer & dryer in unit, screened front porch that opens to fenced front yard with grill, and plenty of off-street parking. Hardwood Floors throughout. Newly updated bathroom. Walking distance to Piedmont Park, The Beltline, Ansley Mall, and countless shops & restaurants. Easy access to highway.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn care, and pest control.



Available July 2, 2020

Pets ok with additional non refundable pet fee.



(RLNE5795286)