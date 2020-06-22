1731 Pryor Road South West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage hot tub fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Adorable condo with garage located minutes from the heart of Downtown Atlanta! Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open Kitchen w/ Breakfast bar. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace and access to a back patio. Spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling. Master spa bath w/ garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Washer/dryer included. Also TOTALLY ELECTRIC!!!! 1 Car attached Garage!! Very quiet and people friendly neighborhood. MARTA comes right by the community. Close to I-85 with easy interstate access. This home won't last long! Call today for a showing. 404-609-1929. Arvis Sullivan