/
Atlanta, GA
/
1731 Pryor Road South West
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:25 PM

1731 Pryor Road South West

1731 Pryor Road · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Pryor Road, Atlanta, GA 30315
Betmar Lavilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Adorable condo with garage located minutes from the heart of Downtown Atlanta! Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open Kitchen w/ Breakfast bar. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace and access to a back patio. Spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling. Master spa bath w/ garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Washer/dryer included. Also TOTALLY ELECTRIC!!!! 1 Car attached Garage!! Very quiet and people friendly neighborhood. MARTA comes right by the community. Close to I-85 with easy interstate access. This home won't last long! Call today for a showing. 404-609-1929. Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Pryor Road South West have any available units?
1731 Pryor Road South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Pryor Road South West have?
Some of 1731 Pryor Road South West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Pryor Road South West currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Pryor Road South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Pryor Road South West pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Pryor Road South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1731 Pryor Road South West offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Pryor Road South West offers parking.
Does 1731 Pryor Road South West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1731 Pryor Road South West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Pryor Road South West have a pool?
No, 1731 Pryor Road South West does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Pryor Road South West have accessible units?
No, 1731 Pryor Road South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Pryor Road South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 Pryor Road South West does not have units with dishwashers.

