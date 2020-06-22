Adorable condo with garage located minutes from the heart of Downtown Atlanta! Features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open Kitchen w/ Breakfast bar. Spacious Living area w/ cozy fireplace and access to a back patio. Spacious Master bedroom w/ trey ceiling. Master spa bath w/ garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Washer/dryer included. Also TOTALLY ELECTRIC!!!! 1 Car attached Garage!! Very quiet and people friendly neighborhood. MARTA comes right by the community. Close to I-85 with easy interstate access. This home won't last long! Call today for a showing. 404-609-1929. Arvis Sullivan
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1731 Pryor Road South West have any available units?
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
What amenities does 1731 Pryor Road South West have?
Some of 1731 Pryor Road South West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Pryor Road South West currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Pryor Road South West is not currently offering any rent specials.