Live in the heart of sought after Kirkwood in this immaculate custom 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home. This home features a rocking chair covered front porch, gorgeous open floor plan home built for entertaining, hardwood floors, walls of windows for loads of natural light, large dining area, super spacious kitchen with a wine fridge. You'll enjoy the outdoors with the fenced in back yard and deck. Located blocks from downtown Kirkwood with shopping, dining, and transportation.Â