All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest

1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Beautiful 2 bedroom brick home in Atlanta In Sought After West End! This home features spacious rooms, built-in cabinetry, arched doorways, neutral paint throughout, included kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, and possible 3rd bedroom by adding an armoire.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1920

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1470
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Rogers Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Rocca
3280 Northside Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30327

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus