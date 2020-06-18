17 Blackland Road NW.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous executive lease in highly sought after Tuxedo Park. Minutes from Chastain park, shopping, fine dining, and with convenient highway access. Relax after a long day on the rocking chair front porch or in the private backyard courtyard. This house has been updated throughout to include a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, hand crafted cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances and beautifully remodeled bathrooms with marble tiling. Owner is willing to accept a short term 6 month lease or longer. House comes fully furnished. Dogs welcome, outdoor cats only.