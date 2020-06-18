All apartments in Atlanta
17 Blackland Road NW.
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:08 AM

17 Blackland Road NW

17 Blackland Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

17 Blackland Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30342
Tuxedo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous executive lease in highly sought after Tuxedo Park. Minutes from Chastain park, shopping, fine dining, and with convenient highway access. Relax after a long day on the rocking chair front porch or in the private backyard courtyard. This house has been updated throughout to include a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, hand crafted cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances and beautifully remodeled bathrooms with marble tiling. Owner is willing to accept a short term 6 month lease or longer. House comes fully furnished. Dogs welcome, outdoor cats only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17 Blackland Road NW have any available units?
17 Blackland Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Blackland Road NW have?
Some of 17 Blackland Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Blackland Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
17 Blackland Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Blackland Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Blackland Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 17 Blackland Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 17 Blackland Road NW offers parking.
Does 17 Blackland Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Blackland Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Blackland Road NW have a pool?
No, 17 Blackland Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 17 Blackland Road NW have accessible units?
No, 17 Blackland Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Blackland Road NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Blackland Road NW has units with dishwashers.

