17 Blackland Road NW.

Amenities
Gorgeous executive lease in highly sought after Tuxedo Park. Minutes from Chastain park, shopping, fine dining, and with convenient highway access. Relax after a long day on the rocking chair front porch or in the private backyard courtyard. This house has been updated throughout to include a gourmet kitchen with granite counter-tops, hand crafted cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances and beautifully remodeled bathrooms with marble tiling. Owner is willing to accept a short term 6 month lease or longer. House comes fully furnished. Dogs welcome, outdoor cats only.