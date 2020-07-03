1692 Shirley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT!! When you apply by 1/15/20 All Electric Endearing Starter Home in Charming part of Atlanta. -

This sweet home is looking great! Recently updated with fresh paint, newly polished hardwood floors and it is move in ready. The wood floors add lots of character and super easy maintenance. We will provide a refrigerator, a stove and a dishwasher.



Shirley Street looks a bit like Mr Rogers Neighborhood. Maybe Mr McFeely will deliver the mail. Located near Cascade Ave SW and Beecher St SW, parks, schools and downtown are not far at all.



We are pet friendly and welcome pets of all sizes and breeds! Please ask about our pet policy



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment needed. Simply go to the website listed in this ad or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



.For more details, please call Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. NO evictions in the last 3 years and no outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1228.00 your take home pay must be $3,684.00)

6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease

7.Must be 18 to apply

8.No credit card in collections over $500

9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.



$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



(RLNE5316483)