1692 Shirley St
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1692 Shirley St

1692 Shirley Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1692 Shirley Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westwood Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
MOVE IN SPECIAL $200 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT!! When you apply by 1/15/20 All Electric Endearing Starter Home in Charming part of Atlanta. -
This sweet home is looking great! Recently updated with fresh paint, newly polished hardwood floors and it is move in ready. The wood floors add lots of character and super easy maintenance. We will provide a refrigerator, a stove and a dishwasher.

Shirley Street looks a bit like Mr Rogers Neighborhood. Maybe Mr McFeely will deliver the mail. Located near Cascade Ave SW and Beecher St SW, parks, schools and downtown are not far at all.

We are pet friendly and welcome pets of all sizes and breeds! Please ask about our pet policy

This house is equipped with a system that allows you to tour the home on your own without an appointment needed. Simply go to the website listed in this ad or call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

.For more details, please call Shay Crawford at 404-662-1191

Our renter criteria includes:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments
2. NO evictions in the last 3 years and no outstanding Balance at ALL!
3. No Sexual, Violent Felonies
4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent =$1228.00 your take home pay must be $3,684.00)
6. Must sign a 1 year rental lease
7.Must be 18 to apply
8.No credit card in collections over $500
9.Tenant is required to have renter's insurance, and provide proof of coverage, or automatically be enrolled in Cordia Management's liability insurance.

$60.00 Non refundable Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

(RLNE5316483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1692 Shirley St have any available units?
1692 Shirley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1692 Shirley St have?
Some of 1692 Shirley St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1692 Shirley St currently offering any rent specials?
1692 Shirley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1692 Shirley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1692 Shirley St is pet friendly.
Does 1692 Shirley St offer parking?
Yes, 1692 Shirley St offers parking.
Does 1692 Shirley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1692 Shirley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1692 Shirley St have a pool?
No, 1692 Shirley St does not have a pool.
Does 1692 Shirley St have accessible units?
No, 1692 Shirley St does not have accessible units.
Does 1692 Shirley St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1692 Shirley St has units with dishwashers.

