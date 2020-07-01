1674 Carr Cir Nw

Amenities

Come home to this beautiful home in Atlanta's hot West Midtown. Craftsman style home features 3 beds up & finished basement room for 4th bedroom/ kid hangout complete with full bathroom. Open floor plan includes formal LR, family room, kitchen and DR. Lots of storage in basement as well as XL garage for wood working etc. Dupont Commons has amenities such as Pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Clubhouse & Dog park for neighbors to enjoy. Food Truck Fridays during the summer. Minutes away from attractions such as Top Golf & great restaurants.