/
Atlanta, GA
/
1674 Carr Cir Nw
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

1674 Carr Cir Nw

1674 Carr Circle NW · No Longer Available
Location

1674 Carr Circle NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come home to this beautiful home in Atlanta's hot West Midtown. Craftsman style home features 3 beds up & finished basement room for 4th bedroom/ kid hangout complete with full bathroom. Open floor plan includes formal LR, family room, kitchen and DR. Lots of storage in basement as well as XL garage for wood working etc. Dupont Commons has amenities such as Pool, Fitness Center, Playground, Clubhouse & Dog park for neighbors to enjoy. Food Truck Fridays during the summer. Minutes away from attractions such as Top Golf & great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Carr Cir Nw have any available units?
1674 Carr Cir Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 Carr Cir Nw have?
Some of 1674 Carr Cir Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Carr Cir Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Carr Cir Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Carr Cir Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 Carr Cir Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1674 Carr Cir Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1674 Carr Cir Nw offers parking.
Does 1674 Carr Cir Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 Carr Cir Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Carr Cir Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1674 Carr Cir Nw has a pool.
Does 1674 Carr Cir Nw have accessible units?
No, 1674 Carr Cir Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Carr Cir Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1674 Carr Cir Nw has units with dishwashers.

