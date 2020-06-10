All apartments in Atlanta
1667 Dixie Street SE
1667 Dixie Street SE

Location

1667 Dixie Street, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Modern meets historic in this Kirkwood beauty! This charming 1930's bungalow w/ formal LR w/fplc and 2 bedrooms/full bath then modern takes over in open floor plan w/tons of natural light , trendy kitchen w/ island, large eat in dining area, loft style great room w/ corner fireplace & wall of windows. Spa like master suite w/ large bath and walk in closet. Walk out bsmt. large deck, custom fencing of front and back. 2 separate entrances for off street parking. Nature lover's dream in heart of city. Walk to Coan Park, Gilliam Park, Kirkwood Urban Forest & trolley line

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1667 Dixie Street SE have any available units?
1667 Dixie Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1667 Dixie Street SE have?
Some of 1667 Dixie Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1667 Dixie Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1667 Dixie Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1667 Dixie Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1667 Dixie Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1667 Dixie Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 1667 Dixie Street SE offers parking.
Does 1667 Dixie Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1667 Dixie Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1667 Dixie Street SE have a pool?
No, 1667 Dixie Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1667 Dixie Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1667 Dixie Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1667 Dixie Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1667 Dixie Street SE has units with dishwashers.
