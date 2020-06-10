1667 Dixie Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking hot tub

Modern meets historic in this Kirkwood beauty! This charming 1930's bungalow w/ formal LR w/fplc and 2 bedrooms/full bath then modern takes over in open floor plan w/tons of natural light , trendy kitchen w/ island, large eat in dining area, loft style great room w/ corner fireplace & wall of windows. Spa like master suite w/ large bath and walk in closet. Walk out bsmt. large deck, custom fencing of front and back. 2 separate entrances for off street parking. Nature lover's dream in heart of city. Walk to Coan Park, Gilliam Park, Kirkwood Urban Forest & trolley line