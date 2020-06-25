All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1655 Altadena Place Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1655 Altadena Place Southwest
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:07 PM

1655 Altadena Place Southwest

1655 Altadena Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1655 Altadena Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Beautiful 3BR 2BA home with private upstairs Master features an oversized LR, screened porch and sunroom and offers plenty of space for comfort! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Washington Health, Science, And Nutrition High School
Brown Middle School
Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1946

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1240
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Altadena Place Southwest have any available units?
1655 Altadena Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1655 Altadena Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Altadena Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Altadena Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Altadena Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1655 Altadena Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 1655 Altadena Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1655 Altadena Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Altadena Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Altadena Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 1655 Altadena Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Altadena Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1655 Altadena Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Altadena Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Altadena Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Altadena Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Altadena Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Perimeter 31
31 Perimeter Ctr E
Atlanta, GA 30346
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus