1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Completely remodeled 3/2 modern home available for purchase or rent! Stunning as you pull up w/new landscaping, front deck/front patio, architectural shingles, & so much more to list (All included in upgrade sheet). As you walk in you'll get the wow factor from all the natural light in living space, kitchen, & all the new fixtures! Beautiful open kitchen w/Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, & oversized cabinets! Ample master b/r w/walk-in closet & ideal bathroom w/dble vanities! This is a home that was rebuilt with quality & no corners were cut!