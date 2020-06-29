All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW

1638 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1638 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Completely remodeled 3/2 modern home available for purchase or rent! Stunning as you pull up w/new landscaping, front deck/front patio, architectural shingles, & so much more to list (All included in upgrade sheet). As you walk in you'll get the wow factor from all the natural light in living space, kitchen, & all the new fixtures! Beautiful open kitchen w/Whirlpool Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, & oversized cabinets! Ample master b/r w/walk-in closet & ideal bathroom w/dble vanities! This is a home that was rebuilt with quality & no corners were cut!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW have any available units?
1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW have?
Some of 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW have a pool?
Yes, 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW has a pool.
Does 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Springs Apartments
100 Ridgebrook Way Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30345
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus