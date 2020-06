Amenities

Ranch in Fairhaven Subdivision on spacious lot with plenty of greenery. This charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Bungalow has just been renovated. It has new paint, updated kitchen and bathroom plus refinished hardwood floors throughout! Three spacious bedrooms, large living room, dining area, separate sunroom and laundry room. Small fenced backyard. Within walking distance to Marta Station and easy access to I-20 and Downtown Atlanta.