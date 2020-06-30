All apartments in Atlanta
161 Mangum St Sw

161 Mangum Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

161 Mangum Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30313
Castleberry Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience in-town living at one of the most unique spaces available in Downtown Atlanta! Castleberry Hill is a federally recognized historic district since 1985 and became a City of Atlanta Landmark District in 2006. From free concerts and art strolls to social sports and loft tours, there is A LOT that goes into the Castleberry Hill way of living. Castleberry Hill has plenty of bars, restaurants, shops, recreational activities, and green spaces. The casual, eclectic dining dining scene encompasses everything from Southern soul food and hearty Mexican to creative sushi. Schedule your personal presentation today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Mangum St Sw have any available units?
161 Mangum St Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Mangum St Sw have?
Some of 161 Mangum St Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Mangum St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
161 Mangum St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Mangum St Sw pet-friendly?
No, 161 Mangum St Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 161 Mangum St Sw offer parking?
Yes, 161 Mangum St Sw offers parking.
Does 161 Mangum St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Mangum St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Mangum St Sw have a pool?
No, 161 Mangum St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 161 Mangum St Sw have accessible units?
No, 161 Mangum St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Mangum St Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Mangum St Sw has units with dishwashers.

