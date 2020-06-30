161 Mangum St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Experience in-town living at one of the most unique spaces available in Downtown Atlanta! Castleberry Hill is a federally recognized historic district since 1985 and became a City of Atlanta Landmark District in 2006. From free concerts and art strolls to social sports and loft tours, there is A LOT that goes into the Castleberry Hill way of living. Castleberry Hill has plenty of bars, restaurants, shops, recreational activities, and green spaces. The casual, eclectic dining dining scene encompasses everything from Southern soul food and hearty Mexican to creative sushi. Schedule your personal presentation today!