1576 Ridgewood Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

MAGNIFICENT Venetian Hills Bungalow! Minutes from Tyler Perry Studios, Marta, MercedesB stadium, Atlanta Airport and much more. This updated beauty has ALL the features and flow to make this home your HGTV dream home. New floors, chefs kitchen with all stainless steel appliances included. Huge private master suit upstairs with large walk in closet, and spa bath. Enjoy the spacious family room with easy access to large deck that overlooks the huge fenced in backyard. Lawn care, alarm and washer dryer included. HOME AVAILABLE JANUARY 15, 2020,