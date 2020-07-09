All apartments in Atlanta
1576 Ridgewood Ln
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:24 AM

1576 Ridgewood Ln

1576 Ridgewood Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1576 Ridgewood Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Venetian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
MAGNIFICENT Venetian Hills Bungalow! Minutes from Tyler Perry Studios, Marta, MercedesB stadium, Atlanta Airport and much more. This updated beauty has ALL the features and flow to make this home your HGTV dream home. New floors, chefs kitchen with all stainless steel appliances included. Huge private master suit upstairs with large walk in closet, and spa bath. Enjoy the spacious family room with easy access to large deck that overlooks the huge fenced in backyard. Lawn care, alarm and washer dryer included. HOME AVAILABLE JANUARY 15, 2020,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1576 Ridgewood Ln have any available units?
1576 Ridgewood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1576 Ridgewood Ln have?
Some of 1576 Ridgewood Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1576 Ridgewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1576 Ridgewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1576 Ridgewood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1576 Ridgewood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1576 Ridgewood Ln offer parking?
No, 1576 Ridgewood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1576 Ridgewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1576 Ridgewood Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1576 Ridgewood Ln have a pool?
No, 1576 Ridgewood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1576 Ridgewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1576 Ridgewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1576 Ridgewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1576 Ridgewood Ln has units with dishwashers.

