Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:37 PM

1570 Langston Avenue Southwest

1570 Langston Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1570 Langston Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a great house with hardwood floors, new kitchen, tile bathroom, back deck, and an up and coming area.

This owner allows 3-6 months leases as well as 12 months
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1570 Langston Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Langston Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1570 Langston Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

