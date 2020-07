Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Come view this recent renovation that is central to everything Atlanta has to offer. Near Interstate 20, this property features a large private yard, brand new roof and gutters, hardwood floors, new fixtures and paint inside, with stainless steel kitchen appliances. Water and septic lines replaced January 2020. This is an up and coming area with tremendous upside. Text or email listing agents for showing info.