Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1566 Alder Court SE

1566 Alder Court Southeast · (678) 929-4345
Location

1566 Alder Court Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1566 Alder Court SE · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1789 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice ranch in Decatur! - Create lasting memories in this charming home! From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood flooring and fire place. It also exudes an inviting ambiance with plenty of natural light to relax and satisfy any renter. 3 beds and 2 baths. It has a neighborhood feel and a sense of community. It's a must see! Large fenced in backyard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE5430719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Alder Court SE have any available units?
1566 Alder Court SE has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1566 Alder Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Alder Court SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Alder Court SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1566 Alder Court SE is pet friendly.
Does 1566 Alder Court SE offer parking?
No, 1566 Alder Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 1566 Alder Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 Alder Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Alder Court SE have a pool?
No, 1566 Alder Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1566 Alder Court SE have accessible units?
No, 1566 Alder Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Alder Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 Alder Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Alder Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 Alder Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
