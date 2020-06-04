1566 Alder Court SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Nice ranch in Decatur! - Create lasting memories in this charming home! From the moment you walk through the front door, you'll fall in love with the rich hardwood flooring and fire place. It also exudes an inviting ambiance with plenty of natural light to relax and satisfy any renter. 3 beds and 2 baths. It has a neighborhood feel and a sense of community. It's a must see! Large fenced in backyard. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5430719)