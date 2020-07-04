156 7th Street NE

Amenities

recently renovated gym furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities gym

This 1 of a kind 2BR 2BA FULLY FURNISHED penthouse condo is uniquely designed & renovated. Modern conveniences, PRIVATE rooftop with seating, green space, SONOS system, high ceilings, glowing earth tones, luxurious finishes, quiet study, roomy kitchen, large dining room and gran piano! Spacious bedrooms have loft spaces. Wet bar just off the rooftop, complete with luxurious chesterfield sofa & floor to ceiling views of the city. This condo is in Atlanta's lively Midtown minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife & many health & fitness options.