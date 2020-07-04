All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:31 PM

156 7th Street NE

156 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

156 7th Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
This 1 of a kind 2BR 2BA FULLY FURNISHED penthouse condo is uniquely designed & renovated. Modern conveniences, PRIVATE rooftop with seating, green space, SONOS system, high ceilings, glowing earth tones, luxurious finishes, quiet study, roomy kitchen, large dining room and gran piano! Spacious bedrooms have loft spaces. Wet bar just off the rooftop, complete with luxurious chesterfield sofa & floor to ceiling views of the city. This condo is in Atlanta's lively Midtown minutes from shopping, dining, nightlife & many health & fitness options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 7th Street NE have any available units?
156 7th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 156 7th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
156 7th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 7th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 156 7th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 156 7th Street NE offer parking?
No, 156 7th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 156 7th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 7th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 7th Street NE have a pool?
No, 156 7th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 156 7th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 156 7th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 156 7th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 7th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 156 7th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 7th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.

