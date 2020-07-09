1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast

Amenities
Immaculately renovated home with huge yard and deck. This home is loaded with charm and is located on a quiet street close to all that East Atlanta has to offer.
- Open floor plan
- Renovated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & black appliances
- Updated bathroom with grey tiled bathtub/shower and modern fixtures
- Back deck and huge yard
- Beautiful bamboo blinds on all windows
- Hardwood floors
- Washer/dryer hook-ups
- Off-street parking
$200 per pet fee. 2 pet limit. Some restrictions apply.
$200 move-in admin fee
This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/23/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.