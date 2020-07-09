All apartments in Atlanta
1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast
1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast

1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast
Location

1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Immaculately renovated home with huge yard and deck. This home is loaded with charm and is located on a quiet street close to all that East Atlanta has to offer.

- Open floor plan
- Renovated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & black appliances
- Updated bathroom with grey tiled bathtub/shower and modern fixtures
- Back deck and huge yard
- Beautiful bamboo blinds on all windows
- Hardwood floors
- Washer/dryer hook-ups
- Off-street parking

$200 per pet fee. 2 pet limit. Some restrictions apply.
$200 move-in admin fee

This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/23/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast have any available units?
1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast have?
Some of 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

