1556 Braeburn Drive Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Immaculately renovated home with huge yard and deck. This home is loaded with charm and is located on a quiet street close to all that East Atlanta has to offer.



- Open floor plan

- Renovated kitchen with white cabinets, granite counters & black appliances

- Updated bathroom with grey tiled bathtub/shower and modern fixtures

- Back deck and huge yard

- Beautiful bamboo blinds on all windows

- Hardwood floors

- Washer/dryer hook-ups

- Off-street parking



$200 per pet fee. 2 pet limit. Some restrictions apply.

$200 move-in admin fee



This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 5/23/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.