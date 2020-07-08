1545 Beecher St SW

Amenities
NEW BUILD- RENT TO OWN HOME in SW Atlanta - Property Id: 263909
NEW BUILD- RENT TO OWN
$2500 a month, 3% down, $410,000 purchase price
Charming new construction within walking distance of the Beltline! Brand new home features 3 bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms. Light filled open floor plan has beautiful crown molding detail, designer touches and rich hardwood floors throughout. Chef kitchen w/ huge prep island, granite countertops, and SS appliances. Separate dining room and beautiful gas fireplace. Large deck ready for entertaining and huge backyard. Walking distance to restaurants, breweries and less than 3 miles from the Mercedes Benz Stadium. All brand new RETAIL ownership in the area,!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263909
Property Id 263909
(RLNE5804727)