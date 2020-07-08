All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1545 Beecher St SW

1545 Beecher Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Beecher Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
NEW BUILD- RENT TO OWN HOME in SW Atlanta - Property Id: 263909

NEW BUILD- RENT TO OWN
$2500 a month, 3% down, $410,000 purchase price

Charming new construction within walking distance of the Beltline! Brand new home features 3 bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms. Light filled open floor plan has beautiful crown molding detail, designer touches and rich hardwood floors throughout. Chef kitchen w/ huge prep island, granite countertops, and SS appliances. Separate dining room and beautiful gas fireplace. Large deck ready for entertaining and huge backyard. Walking distance to restaurants, breweries and less than 3 miles from the Mercedes Benz Stadium. All brand new RETAIL ownership in the area,!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263909
Property Id 263909

(RLNE5804727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Beecher St SW have any available units?
1545 Beecher St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Beecher St SW have?
Some of 1545 Beecher St SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Beecher St SW currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Beecher St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Beecher St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Beecher St SW is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Beecher St SW offer parking?
No, 1545 Beecher St SW does not offer parking.
Does 1545 Beecher St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Beecher St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Beecher St SW have a pool?
No, 1545 Beecher St SW does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Beecher St SW have accessible units?
No, 1545 Beecher St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Beecher St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Beecher St SW has units with dishwashers.

